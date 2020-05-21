Young Jeezy’s Baby Mama Complains Rapper Reneged On $30K For New Car In Child Support Deal (Exclusive)

Young Jeezy’s baby mama said the rapper has left her stranded without a court-ordered $30,000 for a new car while he shacks up in LA with new fiancee Jeannie Mai.

Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin filed a motion for contempt against the “Trap Or Die” rapper, accusing him of giving her the run around when she tried to purchase a car under their child support deal.

Under the terms of their child support and custody deal – which was inked in March 2020 and obtained by BOSSIP – Jeezy, who in court documents states he makes $135,000 a month – agreed to pay Mahlet $7,500 a month to support their six-year-old, pay for the girl’s nearly $30,000 a year school fees, provide health and life insurance and give Mahlet $30,000 towards the cost of a new car.

Mahlet also said in court docs that when she was ready to buy a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, she sent Jeezy’s lawyer the info. Mahlet agreed to finance any amount over the agreed-upon $30,000, but she said Jeezy’s “team” stonewalled her.

She said Jeezys lawyer initially said his finances had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, then insisted the rapper wanted more info about the financial transaction. Despite Mahlet’s lawyer offering different payment options – including sending the money directly to the dealer – Jeezy’s lawyer balked and said he didn’t want to “blindly” send the money, according to her complaint.