SavagexTheeStallion Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Face Of Savage x Fenty Summer 2020 Campaign

Hot Girl Summer might not be canceled after all…

Megan Thee SavageStallion is the new face of Rihanna’s lingerie line and we honestly can’t think of anything more fitting. The Houston hottie who was already a Savage x Fenty ambassador will be featured in the brand’s summer 2020 social campaign reports Harper’s Bazaar who got the goods on the exclusive.

According to Rihanna herself, Meg in all her cake clapping glory is exactly what her brand embodies so it makes sense that she’ll star in the social media campaign titled #SavagexTheeStallion.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a statement. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

Hot Girl Meg’s equally excited about the campaign considering the lingerie line’s celebration of diversity.

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory,” Stallion said in a statement. “In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable, and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

Rih’s Savage x Fenty line is known for being size-inclusive. The sizes range from XS-3X so you too can stuff your hot girl glutes in the undies as well.

Congrats Megan!