Ritz, Please: 2 Black Delivery Drivers Fired After Being Harassed By Racist Soup Cookie In Viral Video, FedEx Finally Responds

Last week, we reported on a Black delivery driver named Travis Miller Sr. who was accosted and harassed by a Zimmerman-esque white man who was demanding to know where he was going. The obvious answer is “to deliver these packages, b!t¢h” but alabaster devils aren’t the brightest bulbs in the box.

This week, ANOTHER incident popped off in Albany, Georgia (seriously, what the F**K is going on in Georgia these days?!?) where two drivers have reportedly been unfairly fired because a video of the confrontation was uploaded to social media.

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

Back story All we did just delivered his package mind you he was in the house it was quick stop as soon we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us and we just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop out black asses. — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

That’s when we told his wife to get the police on us.. that’s when he kept following us then he pulled out his phone to record us and start playing the victim role we drove off at first but they yelled “fuck y’all” — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

So we stop the truck and that’s when i started recording the incident.. after the video the police came and we told our side of the story & the man said to the police “they look like they would’ve broke into my house while my wife is there” the white dude was lying the whole time — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

As you can see by the stats, this video made its way efficiently around Al Gore’s internet and forced FedEx to respond publicly.

We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider. We're offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions. — FedEx (@FedEx) May 21, 2020

That’s cool and all, but we need some answers about why they were fired in the first place and who at FedEx signed off on it. The words “service provider” make it sound like some 3rd party terminated the men and FedEx is hands off.

