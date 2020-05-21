Don’t Call Kandi! Another #RHOA Star Says Phaedra Parks Should Return—‘She’s Good TV!’

Despite Kandi’s claims that she’ll leave the show should it ever happen, Phaedra Parks RHOA return rumors are still persisting and being fueled by castmates. After a report surfaced this week that Phaedra might return in season 13 as a “friend of the show”, another “friend of the show” spoke on the possibility.

Marlo Hampton was a guest on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast and she told host David Yontef that she thinks Phaedra would make for “great TV”—despite what Kandi says. According to Marlo if Kenya Moore returned to the show despite some people being against it, then Phaedra Parks should be given that chance too.

“Phaedra is epic, she’s one of a kind can’t nobody read like her!” said Marlo. “I just hate that happened with Kandi. Phaedra is a good TV, you have to give her that.” “I feel that Kenya’s back, some people don’t want her back,” she added. “At the end of the day get out of your feelings, if it’s good TV, it’s good TV—but I understand that with Kandi and Phaedra, that was a lil deeper that was a wound where it was like “Golly, just went a little too far!’ Marlo also noted that she thinks Phaedra and Kandi are at least cordial.

Are they really cordial though??? The last we checked Kandi said Phaedra NEVER apologized to her for telling Porsha Williams that she wanted to “drug her” and take her to her “sex dungeon.” With that in mind, they’ll apparently never be friends again.

“Absolutely not,” said Kandi to a fan who asked on Watch What Happens Live if they could reconcile. “That was too far, that was too much. I’ve never heard anything, no apologies, nothing. We don’t ever have to talk again.”

WELP!

Marlo’s comments come after NeNe Leakes previously campaigned for a Phaedra RHOA return.

Would YOU be down to see Phaedra back on RHOA even though it’ll clearly pose a problem for Kandi???