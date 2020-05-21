Knifed Up: Tammy Rivera Says “Liposuction” Gave Her Too Much Azz, Expresses Regret

After years of fans questioning her supernatural curves, Tammy Rivera has finally admitted to having plastic surgery. The reality star went Live on Instagram with radio personality Leah Henry and revealed she had liposuction in her stomach area. Unfortunately, Tammy says she regrets the procedure. According to the bodaciously built banger, she has “too much a**” now.

Tammy feels as if her decision to remove the “little pouch” from her tummy caused all her fat to transfer to her bottom, that’s why she’s so THICK down there and she doesn’t really love the attention. Hit play to hear it.

Back in 2017, Tammy appeared on Sister Circle and swore that her booty was all-natural when asked if she had any work done, but did admit to having one surgery: a breast lift and implant. We’re guessing Tammy wasn’t ready to own up to her liposuction surgery back then?