Colorism Conversations: OWN Is Set To Premiere “Dark Girls 2” Documentary June 30 [VIDEO]

It’s 2020 and we’re still dealing with colorism issues in the black community.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the OWN Spotlight special presentation of “Dark Girls 2,” will premiere on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (immediately following the network’s hit drama “Greenleaf”). The powerful documentary is a follow up to the highly-touted “Dark Girls,” and explores the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world. `The film is directed, written and executive produced by D. Channsin Berry (“Dark Girls,” “The Black Line”) and his production company Urban Winter Entertainment, Inc.

Check out the trailer below:

From acclaimed filmmaker D. Channsin Berry, “Dark Girls 2,” adds to the conversation by now bringing about the possible healing of women of color around the issue of colorism. Berry brings this conversation to the forefront of everyday women, young adults and teens who are dealing with the pain and anguish of the bias and discrimination they experience based on the color of their skin. In a day and age where “dark skin” vs “light skin” shouldn’t be an issue, women share their deeply personal stories of how they have been affected throughout their lives and their ongoing journeys towards healing.

Have you experienced colorism in recent years or do you think it’s mainly that previous generations had to face? How has colorism you experienced at a young age continued to affect you later in life? How do you think we can move on from these issues in our community? Is it enough to always include representation in many different shades? Do you think that light skin people benefit from colorism in ways similar to white privilege and if so, how do we address this problematic preferential treatment?

For the parents out here, how do you talk to your kids about colorism?