The Last Rants: Scottie Pippen And Horace Grant Are PISSED With Michael Jordan’s Depiction Of Them In #TheLastDance
Welp, he said we would think he’s a “bad guy” after we watched #TheLastDance and he was right, kinda. We already thought Michael Jordan was a jerk so this just cements both his legacies as a GOAT basketball player and an A1 a$$hole.
That said, we’re not sure Mike expected his teammates to hate him more than we did.
Horace Grant was the first to voice his displeasure as he spoke to ESPN’s NBA goddess Rachel Nichols about MJ’s accusation that it was he who aired out all the Bulls’ dirty laundry to his friend, reporter Sam Smith. Peep what he had to say in the video below.
Oh, but the beef ain’t over there. As angry as Horace sounds in the above clip, it seems to pale in comparison to how Scottie Pippen reportedly feels about his portrayal in Michael’s lil’ documentary. According to Chicago sports talk radio personality David Kaplan, #33 is apoplectic about how dirty Mike did him…
In episode 2 of The Last Dance, MJ sharply criticized Pippen for, in his mind, purposely delaying ankle surgery until before the 97-98 season in which Pippen was in a contract dispute with general manager Jerry Krause. Jordan called Pip “selfish” and also mocked his migraine headache during game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals against the “Bad Boy” Pistons.
According to NYPost:
“[Pippen] felt like up until the last few minutes of Game 6 against the Jazz [in the 1998 NBA Finals], it was just ’bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie,’ ” David Kaplan said on his ESPN 1000 “Kap and Company” show in Chicago.
The only person who was bashed more in The Last Dance than Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant is Scott Burrell and he has nothing but glowing things to say about his abusive time with MJ.
Here’s something to remember…
