The Last Rants: Scottie Pippen And Horace Grant Are PISSED With Michael Jordan’s Depiction Of Them In #TheLastDance

Welp, he said we would think he’s a “bad guy” after we watched #TheLastDance and he was right, kinda. We already thought Michael Jordan was a jerk so this just cements both his legacies as a GOAT basketball player and an A1 a$$hole.

That said, we’re not sure Mike expected his teammates to hate him more than we did.

Horace Grant was the first to voice his displeasure as he spoke to ESPN’s NBA goddess Rachel Nichols about MJ’s accusation that it was he who aired out all the Bulls’ dirty laundry to his friend, reporter Sam Smith. Peep what he had to say in the video below.

Horace Grant called out Michael Jordan on parts of The Last Dance – "lie, lie, lie"- and Stacy King, also part of the first threepeat team, said he was upset with the Jerry Krause sections: "I was really hurt by that & I think a lot of us were." Do MJ's ex-teammates have a point? pic.twitter.com/iHPzppg6OR — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 20, 2020

Oh, but the beef ain’t over there. As angry as Horace sounds in the above clip, it seems to pale in comparison to how Scottie Pippen reportedly feels about his portrayal in Michael’s lil’ documentary. According to Chicago sports talk radio personality David Kaplan, #33 is apoplectic about how dirty Mike did him…

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is "so angry" at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. "He is beyond livid." (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

Michael Jordan is entitled to tell his story however he sees fit. But, if I’m Scottie Pippen there is no question I am furious about the way I was depicted in Last Dance. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 20, 2020

In episode 2 of The Last Dance, MJ sharply criticized Pippen for, in his mind, purposely delaying ankle surgery until before the 97-98 season in which Pippen was in a contract dispute with general manager Jerry Krause. Jordan called Pip “selfish” and also mocked his migraine headache during game 7 of the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals against the “Bad Boy” Pistons.

According to NYPost:

“[Pippen] felt like up until the last few minutes of Game 6 against the Jazz [in the 1998 NBA Finals], it was just ’bash Scottie, bash Scottie, bash Scottie,’ ” David Kaplan said on his ESPN 1000 “Kap and Company” show in Chicago.

The only person who was bashed more in The Last Dance than Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant is Scott Burrell and he has nothing but glowing things to say about his abusive time with MJ.

“Why would I play you? So you can tell your family you beat Michael Jordan? What am I going to tell them? I beat Scott Burrell?!” – Michael Jordan trash talking Scott Burrell 😂😂😂

(🎥 @uninterrupted ) pic.twitter.com/DWIP6Md6Ss — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 12, 2020

