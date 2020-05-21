Nicole Beharie Shines As A Former Beauty Queen-Turned-Single Mother In Black Girl Magical “Miss Juneteenth” Trailer

We love us some Nicole Beharie who plays a former pageant queen-turned single mom holding down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge.

She’s also a bona fide beauty who was once crowned Miss Juneteenth–a title commemorating the day slavery was abolished in Texas. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else.

Peep the intriguing trailer below:

Director Channing Godfrey Peoples has created a film that draws us deep into a honey-bourbon South that is rich with heat, sincerity, and Texan charm. In its center is an undeniable performance by Nicole Beharie as Turquoise, a woman radiating elegance as she strives to survive while finding ways to thrive.

“Miss Juneteenth” is a soulful journey of a determined woman who takes on the burden of representing history, and generations of black women, while standing tall despite her own shortcomings as she marches, step by step, toward self-realization.

“Miss Juneteenth” hits digital platforms and On Demand on Juneteenth, June 19.