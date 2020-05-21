WELP: William Roddie Bryan Arrested For Murder For Filming #AhmaudArbery Killing

…now stay there.

William Roddie Bryan is behind bars for filming the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The man who stood idly by and watched Gregory and Travis McMichael gun down the man jogging through their neighborhood was arrested today, May 21, 2020. The news was shared by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations who added that the 50-year-old was booked on charges of Felony Murder & Criminal Attempt to Commit False Imprisonment.

“These charges stem from the February 23, 2020 incident that resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail,” added the GBI.

William Roddie Bryan, the man who recorded #ahmaudarbrey’s death was arrested & charged with murder & criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. #arbery family attorney joins me live at 11pE on #CNN. #WilliamRoddie #GBI #arrested #Ahmaud pic.twitter.com/WipIwSVMGz — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 21, 2020

Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s family have spoken out and they say the family’s relieved.

S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart told TMZ:

“We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.”

The lawyers added that Ahmaud’s relatives are “thankful for the diligence of the GBI and the way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case.”

This story is still developing…