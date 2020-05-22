Toxic Fingers: Future Unleashes Venomous Tweetstorm (Aimed At His Newest Baby Mama?), Sends Messy Twitter Into A Tizzy

Love it when future tweets like this . pic.twitter.com/bJ8hiRefJj — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) May 21, 2020

Fertile Future was back at it again with the toxic shenanigans–this time, unleashing a venomous tweetstorm (aimed at his newest baby mama Eliza Reign?) that sent Twitter spiraling into the messy abyss on the eve of Memorial Day Weekend.

Now, we have no idea who Future was actually addressing (or calling ugly) but it’s safe to assume he was firing shots at Eliza who recently scored big against him in court.

And this comes just a week after he soared to #1 with his latest album “High Off Life” that doesn’t quite reflect his current mindset based on the last few tweetstorms.

This is who future had the nerve to call ugly? pic.twitter.com/UO1cBmVJgG — Chakra Khan (@WeezyWTF) May 21, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Future’s toxic tweetstorm on the flip.