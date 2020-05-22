Call Cita: The 2020 BET Awards Will Air Virtually In June

All hope is NOT lost when it comes to the 2020 BET Awards. BET announced this week that while their three-day BET Experience has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, their annual awards show will air virtually.

The BET Awards will air on June 28 at 8 p.m. EST using “an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content.” This year’s ceremony will mark both the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, President of BET in a statement. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The “BET Awards” 2020 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

All VIP packages sold for the 2020 BET scheduled for June 25-27 will be refunded. More information is available at BET.com/Experience.

So far no host nor confirmed talent for the 2020 BET Awards has been confirmed—-but social media has someone in mind…

@BETAwards If y'all were smart y'all would let Ms. Cita host the virtual BET Awards this year #FreeGame pic.twitter.com/Nm8QxT2lbG — Mr. Joe Schmoe 🎧🎵🎥🎬 (@HenJoeSchmoe) May 22, 2020

Will YOU be watching the 2020 BET Awards?