John David Washington Races Through Reversed Time To Stop WWIII In Dazzling “Tenet” Trailer
Rising star John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original Sci-Fi Action spectacle “Tenet” that looks absolutely spectacular in the dazzling new trailer.
Armed with only one word—Tenet—while fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.
“Tenet” hits theaters July 17th!
