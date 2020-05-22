John David Washington Races Through Reversed Time In "Tenet" Trailer

John David Washington Races Through Reversed Time To Stop WWIII In Dazzling “Tenet” Trailer

Tenet poster

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Rising star John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original Sci-Fi Action spectacle “Tenet” that looks absolutely spectacular in the dazzling new trailer.

Armed with only one word—Tenet—while fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

“Tenet” hits theaters July 17th!

