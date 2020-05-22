MDW2020: Smirnoff Links Up With Dave Bautista, Laverne Cox, Diane Guerrero & More For #PassTheRWBChallenge

Our buddy-pals at Smirnoff are here to spread some socially distanced Memorial Day fun with the help of Dave Bautista, Laverne Cox, Diane Guerrero, Alyssa Edwards, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Beau Clark, “The Bachelorette” fan faves Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson and Tayshia Adams and more for the Smirnoff Red, White & Berry #PassTheRWB challenge.

To get the party started, Smirnoff linked up with this diverse roster to create a :30 montage video showing how some of your fave influencers and celebs are MDW-ready before passing the can (or bottle) onto the next and eventually to YOU!

With #PassTheRWB, the party people at Smirnoff are calling on everybody (21+) to have some virtual fun this MDW no matter where you are or how you’re celebrating – responsibly of course!

The #PassTheRWB challenge is part of Smirnoff’s larger “Hang Out From Home For America” campaign that launched last month to encourage America to stay home and stay connected with friends and family at a time when we need it most.

But wait, there’s more: Smirnoff just launched new zero sugar Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Berry that blends cherry, citrus and blue raspberry–and yes, they sent us some and it’s perfect for your vibey quarantine cookout this weekend.

You can follow all the #PassTheRWB shenanigans here and learn more about the star-studded “Hang Out From Home For America” campaign here.