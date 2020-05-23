Khloe Kardashian debuts new face on Instagram and internet is incredulous

Malika, Unlock My iPhone: Khloe Kardashian Kauses Kastor Troy Kalamity As She Debuts A New BFF-ish Face To Flummoxed Fans

- By

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - March 26, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has…evolved significantly since we first learned that she existed back in 2006.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

It seems that every year, just like the iPhone, Khloe gets a few new features…

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

One year it might be a new shape…

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Next year it might be a new color…

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Year after that she might have a slimmed-down frame for better battery life.

Point is, that you can never predict how the doctors will revamp iKhloe for the future. Yesterday, we got a sneak peak at the new model and although the leaks haven’t been confirmed, the images that were shared on-line sent social media users into a flummoxed frenzy.

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

After uploading this selfie to her Instagram page, the internet was abuzz trying to figure out who was this woman who had clearly hacked Khloe Kardashian’s page and put up pics of herself until we realized what was really afoot. The woman in the photograph was actually Khloe Kardashian.

*Macaulay Culkin Home Alone face*

What was even more shocking was the fact that Khloe now looks like a spitting image of her Black BFF Malika Haqq.

Fresh off yet another scandal surrounding her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the citizens of Al Gore’s internet once again took to the tweets for a round of searing and seriously side-splitting jokes.

We know Siri is “smart” but she still must be very confused.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, In White Folks News, Instagram

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.