Malika, Unlock My iPhone: Khloe Kardashian Kauses Kastor Troy Kalamity As She Debuts A New BFF-ish Face To Flummoxed Fans

Khloe Kardashian has…evolved significantly since we first learned that she existed back in 2006.

It seems that every year, just like the iPhone, Khloe gets a few new features…

One year it might be a new shape…

Next year it might be a new color…

Year after that she might have a slimmed-down frame for better battery life.

Point is, that you can never predict how the doctors will revamp iKhloe for the future. Yesterday, we got a sneak peak at the new model and although the leaks haven’t been confirmed, the images that were shared on-line sent social media users into a flummoxed frenzy.

After uploading this selfie to her Instagram page, the internet was abuzz trying to figure out who was this woman who had clearly hacked Khloe Kardashian’s page and put up pics of herself until we realized what was really afoot. The woman in the photograph was actually Khloe Kardashian.

*Macaulay Culkin Home Alone face*

What was even more shocking was the fact that Khloe now looks like a spitting image of her Black BFF Malika Haqq.

if Evolution was a person…khloe went from looking like Melissa maccarthy to Sarah Paulson now Malika pic.twitter.com/VD98dlU4gm — Bukhowontoti (@Bukho_wontoti) May 23, 2020

Fresh off yet another scandal surrounding her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the citizens of Al Gore’s internet once again took to the tweets for a round of searing and seriously side-splitting jokes.

Y’all think Khole paid Malika for her face or she just showed up acting like nothing happened? — Brown Skin Honey (@Destiniquec) May 23, 2020

#KhloeKardashian looking at all our tweets saying how she looks like Malika. pic.twitter.com/rIXmP51EyS — Nandi Cakes 🔥 (@Nandie_Cakes) May 23, 2020

She literally said bitches skin, someone please check on Malika pic.twitter.com/K5UdgEBUwG — Extremely vile (@JazzifiedT) May 23, 2020

Kylie when she sees Khloe looking like a whole ass Malika and don't wanna confuse Stormi😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Qrxdf759C — OLADIPUPO (@Oladipupo30_) May 23, 2020

We know Siri is “smart” but she still must be very confused.