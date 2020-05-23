What The Hell?! Louisiana Cop Gets Fired For Saying It’s ‘Unfortunate’ More Black People Haven’t Died From COVID-19

A police officer in Kaplan, Louisiana was fired after he suggested it was “unfortunate” more black people haven’t died from the coronavirus.

According to reports from local CBS affiliate KLFY, the officer, Steven Aucoin, wrote the horrible comment on a live Facebook chat with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. Now, according to Kaplan’s police chief Joshua Hardy, because of Aucoin’s comments, he was investigated and subsequently fired.

“We’re held to a higher standard than normal civilians, so you got to watch what you do, you got to watch what you say,” Hardy explained. “You can’t just go and post anything you want on social media.”

The whole thing went down when another user in the live chat commented, “Virus that was created to kill all the blacks is death,” Aucoin replied to this, writing, “Well it didn’t work” and following that up with a second comment that read, “How unfortunate.”

While trying to defend Aucoin, Louisiana native Joshua Brothers suggested that the officer’s comments could have been taken out of context.

“The newest update [to Facebook] doesn’t put the comments in consecutive order like it used to,” he claimed. “It’s not a timeline thing. Relevant, newer comments might be above. Some comments aren’t listed at all.”

Suuuuuuuure, Jan.

After the department investigated the comment thread entirely, Hardy concluded “There were some comments that were further up that was not suitable for a police officer to put up on Facebook.”