You MF Right: Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Has Attempted Murder Charges Against Him Dropped

Breonna Taylor‘s boyfriend Kenneth Walker was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after he shot one of the unannounced bacon boys trying to defend her life. Kenneth rightfully thought that the men with guns who kicked down his door were home invaders coming to do them harm. Turns out he was right. The Lousiville, Kentucky cops did mean to do them harm as they fired 22 reckless shots into the wrong apartment. 8 of those shots stuck Breonna and killed her.

The idea that police would even ATTEMPT to charge Kenneth is disgusting especially under the circumstances. But pigs will be pigs so sadly, we aren’t surprised.

That said, we are more than happy to report that according to the NYTimes, the murder charges against Kenneth have officially been dropped. Still, the prosecutor in the case released a statement that stopped short of exoneration:

“I believe that additional investigation is necessary,” Thomas B. Wine, the county prosecutor in Louisville, said at a news conference on Friday. “I believe that the independent investigation by the attorney general’s office in Kentucky, the F.B.I. and the U.S. attorney’s office must be completed before we go forward with any prosecution of Kenneth Walker.”

Addtionally investigate these nuts. There is no case to be made and Wine knows there’s no case to be made. That’s why Kenneth’s lawyer Rob Eggert filed the motion to dismiss stating that the grand jury was not presented a fair and full accounting of the situation. Prosecutors failed to mention to them that Walker was only acting in self-defense. A mitigating factor that kinda f**king matters.

“I’ve allowed that for police officers in shooting cases,” Mr. Wine said, “and it should be allowed for civilians.”

Ya don’t say. SMH.