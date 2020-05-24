What The Hell?! Long Island Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Father To Death During A Zoom Call

A man in Long Island was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his elderly father to death during a Zoom call.

According to reports from The New York Times, prosecutors say 72-year-old Dwight Powers was on a Zoom call with more than 20 people when he was attacked by his 32-year-old son, Thomas Scully-Powers. He allegedly entered the room and immediately started beating his father before leaving and returning with a knife. That’s what prompted one of the Zoom callers to alert the police. Others in the meeting say they saw Powers on the screen, then he disappeared.

“They just noticed him fall off the screen and then they heard heavy breathing,” Suffolk County police detective, Lt. Kevin Beyrer, said. “It was horrible that they had to witness this.”

When police arrived, the son jumped out of a second-story window and fled. He managed to make it to a deli across the highway, where he attempted to use bottles of Dr. Pepper to clean off his father’s blood. Police found him less than an hour later.