‘This Is Actually Disgusting’: Hilary Duff Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory That She’s Involved In Child Sex Trafficking

The internet is a weird place to begin with, but once you add the fact that people have been quarantined for months into the mix, the insanity reaches whole new levels. That lethal combination is what landed Hilary Duff at the receiving end of some absolutely wild allegations.

According to reports from Page Six, a conspiracy theory alleging that the former Disney star sex trafficked her child all stemmed from a single, since-deleted Instagram post that showed her 8-year-old son, Luca, lying down without any clothes on. The outlet also pointed out a video the actress posted to her Instagram story, where she addressed the photo following its deletion.

“Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did,” Duff admitted while showing off some of her family photos, “so we covered that up with [a] sticker.”

While a lot of fans weren’t quite sold by these disturbing rumors and jumped to Duff’s defense, a lot of folks on Twitter continued to push the narrative that the aforementioned picture was proof that she was participating in child sex trafficking.

i’m back because i saw hilary duff trending and can’t believe my fucking eyes. you people are mentally unwell. imagine finding out you’re trending online because people are accusing of you of sex trafficking your child and are trying to call CPS on you over a conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/Ld8Pf93EVa — ܓܝܘܪܓܝܣ (@holyboptism) May 23, 2020

After this conspiracy theory continued to pick up traction across Twitter, Hilary Duff took to the same platform to condemn anyone spreading this false narrative.

“Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting,” She wrote. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.“

So there you have it. In case you needed any sort of confirmation, someone taking a picture of their own child naked doesn’t mean they’re sex trafficking, ya weirdos.