All Hail Hanifa: 29-Year-Old Designer Anifa Mvuemba Destroys The Internet With Incredible 3D Fashion Show

Thank you so much for your support! We couldn’t have done it without you🌍💕 | #PinkLabelCongo Collection NOW available at https://t.co/CXzv7DRAa8 pic.twitter.com/XPi43D1AIz — Hanifa (@officialHanifa) May 23, 2020

Anifa Mvuemba’s intricately innovative idea for a virtual fashion show is destroying the Internet. The 29-year-old designer behind the popular Hanifa luxury line worn by the likes of Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Vanessa Simmons, knew she wanted a unique way to showcase her Pink Label Congo collection for summer 2020, so she went to work. Instead of a traditional runway show with live models, Anifa created 3D models that sauntered down the runway with style.

According to Anifa, she had plans for a digital show long before the stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 were in place, but ultimately the pandemic was the final push for her to go forward with the plans.

“The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a bit anxious about everything going on. I started feeling like maybe it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities,” Anifa told Teen Vogue while adding that the 3D models have been a “game-changer.” “My decision to keep going could impact our customers for the better in ways I never imagined. That’s when I knew it was time.”