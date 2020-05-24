Hanifa 3D Models
All Hail Hanifa: 29-Year-Old Designer Anifa Mvuemba Destroys The Internet With Incredible 3D Fashion Show
Anifa Mvuemba’s intricately innovative idea for a virtual fashion show is destroying the Internet. The 29-year-old designer behind the popular Hanifa luxury line worn by the likes of Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Vanessa Simmons, knew she wanted a unique way to showcase her Pink Label Congo collection for summer 2020, so she went to work. Instead of a traditional runway show with live models, Anifa created 3D models that sauntered down the runway with style.
According to Anifa, she had plans for a digital show long before the stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 were in place, but ultimately the pandemic was the final push for her to go forward with the plans.
“The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a bit anxious about everything going on. I started feeling like maybe it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities,” Anifa told Teen Vogue while adding that the 3D models have been a “game-changer.”
“My decision to keep going could impact our customers for the better in ways I never imagined. That’s when I knew it was time.”
The Baltimore based designer from the Democratic Republic of Congo is using her Pink Label Congo collection to highlight her home’s true beauty while also drawing attention to the damning effects of illegal mining.
“Riddled with a painful history, the beauty of Congo is often untapped and overlooked,” said Anifa via press release. “The gentleness, beauty, history, poise, majesty, strength, power, and hope of the Congolese spirit inspired this collection. When creating each piece, I was reminded of the stories my mother told me of the women she knew back home in Congo. Women who suffered great loss but still, mustered every ounce of strength everyday to show up. My hope is that this collection inspires all women to stand tall in their power and like the Democratic Republic of Congo, to use their history, whether pretty or painful — to redesign their future. My country, the land of Congo, is ripe with an abundance of natural resources — the greatest of which are its people — its women”
To view the full collection and to learn more, visit hanifa.co.
