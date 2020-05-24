A Lil’ Positivity: Jimmy Kimmel And Kevin Hart Come Together To Surprise A Nurse From Philly [Video]

Even though a lot of states–and the people in them–have started to become more and more lenient with the COVID-19 quarantines over the past few weeks, that definitely doesn’t mean this whole pandemic is over. As certain places across the country start to slowly open up places like restaurants, casinos, and more recreational businesses, the same frontline workers who were spending their daily lives fighting the coronavirus are still doing just that.

Because of the selfless dedication these essential workers have showcased throughout this pandemic (and their entire careers, since they already save lives on a daily basis) Jimmy Kimmel is paying tribute to those who are on the frontline of the crisis every night on his show.

Friday night’s #HealthCareHero is an incredible nurse named Natasha Lewis from Philadelphia. To thank her for everything she is doing, fellow Philly native Kevin Hart joined Jimmy and their friends at Beyond Meat to surprise her with $10,000, food for all the nurses in her unit, and a donation of an additional one million burgers to Feeding America in her honor. Kevin and Jimmy are also donating some of their coats for Natasha’s annual coat drive.

Check out the heartwarming surprise down below: