Sanctified Sweetie Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Three Children Baring Baaaawdy In A ‘Kini, Critics Cry Foul
Ayesha Curry recently showed off her flat tummy (no tea) baaaawdy on social media much to the dismay of some folks. The sanctified sweetie who’s a mom of three, chef and wife to Steph Curry is apparently enjoying her quarantine while wearing itty bitty bikinis.
“Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30,” Ayesha captioned the below pics of herself looking SUPER snatched in swimwear.
The pic comes after she and Steph shared a steamy snap in February of them on vacation.
“Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” Steph captioned the photo of himself holding his wife as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his face.
Of course while some people are praising Ayesha’s mommy of three tautness, others couldn’t help but bring up Ayesha’s previous comments about women “barely wearing clothes these days” which caused slut-shaming allegations.
According to social media the new pics of a ‘kini clad Ayesha make the mommy banger a “hypocrite.”
Others are unbothered though and defending the mom for looking like a Quaranting amidst the pandemic.
What do YOU think about bikini baring Ayesha??? Is it hypocritical for her to showcase her shape?
