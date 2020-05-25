“Friends & Family Hustle” Sneak Peek: T.I. And Tiny Disagree About How To Deal With King [VIDEO]

It may be a holiday for most of us, but you know the hustling Harrises still have a show to do. A new episode of the show airs tonight and we’ll get a first hand look at how much differently Tiny and T.I. manage parenting and discipline. Check out a sneak peek below:

Boyyyyy that King is always up to something!

Every now and then you’ll find that T.I. and Tiny don’t agree on something and neither of them is willing to back down!

A brand new episode of “T.I. & Tiny’s Friends & Family Hustle” airs on Vh1 tonight at 8/7c. Will you be watching?