FamilyHustle: Monica Sheds Tears Revealing Son Rocko Went Through THIS Terrifying Emergency

We hope Monica’s teenage son, Rodney Ramone Hill III aka Rocko, is feeling much better after his mom revealed he went through a terrifying medical emergency recently.

On a new episode of #FamilyHustle, Monica says her 15-year-old son was scheduled to go on a field trip with his school but thankfully he passed to stay home with his mom. While spending time together, Monica reveals she witnessed her son having a seizure, which caused him to hit his head on the corner of a bed then to fall flat on the floor.

Rocko was hospitalized after the scary episode, which brought his mother to tears as she recalled the story for Toya and LeToya Luckett.

“When your child is standing there one minute having a regular conversation with you, and then he flat on his face shaking…I’m talking when you take a fish out of water. That’s how my child was. Everyone else in the room was frozen and I’m like ‘call 9-1-1!'”

Monica says this is the first time her son has ever had a seizure. Hit play to hear it.

Wow. Rocko just had his 15th birthday is and aspiring to be a successful music producer. His mom gave him a nice shoutout last week, calling her baby boy “one of the GREATEST producers” she’s ever heard.