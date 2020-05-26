RHOA: Kenya Got DRAGGED By Andy, Her Cast Mates And The Whole Internet For Her History Of Nastiness

The RHOA Reunion is the gift that just keeps on giving. In this time of quarantine and, quite frankly, boredom, the good folks at Bravo just continue to give us all the hits. The continued reunion shenanigans gave us pure joy.

Now, of course, NeNe was nowhere to be found after running away last week thanks to Kandi blasting that a$$ and sending her to the abyss. That didn’t stop the show as there was plenty of shade to go around.

This week’s mess came thanks to the other villain of the season, Kenya Moore. It was time for everyone to reckon with her past abuses and mistreatment of the cast. One person who had her back was Cynthia, who said that Kenya spoiling her proposal was “fun shade.” This didn’t seem to go well as Kenya also trying to ruin Tanya’s wedding wasn’t quite the fun shade she said it was either.

Me literally trying to figure out how anyone could be a fan of Kenya Moore….y’all wild ASF #RHOA #RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/vrMMtnslL2 — James Chapman (@intelli_GENT22) May 25, 2020

Overall, EVERYONE came for Kenya and it got ugly very fast. Hit the flip to see it all.