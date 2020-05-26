Ritz, Please: Satanic Soup Cookie Amy Cooper Karenly Kalls Kops On Brotha For Telling Her To Leash Her Dog

#KarenStrikesAgain is currently trending BIG TIME on Twitter and it’s all thanks to a devilishly racist saltine named Amy Cooper.

Cooper’s name, one of the whitest ever, has entered the internet’s collective consciousness via a terrifying viral video that will infuriate you on sight. During a doggy stroll through New York’s infamous Central Park, a Black man asked an arrogant and aloofly aggrieved Amy to put her dog on a leash as the laws of the Ramble section of the park requires.

The conversation, according to the Black man named Christian Cooper (no relation just an awful coincidence), went as follows:

At this point, the Karen LEAPT deep from within Amy’s alabaster soul and the brotha began recording her for his safety. Peep the clip that his sister Melody posted on Twitter.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

That’s right. Amy called the cops with BALD-FACED LIE ABOUT AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN MAN IN CENTRAL MUTHAF***IN PARK. We’ve ALL seen this movie before. Literally. But it’s not a movie. Not to mention the fact that she is choking the absolute HELL out of that poor dog who we now know is named Henry. How do we know that the dog’s name is Henry? Well, the internet detectives immediately went to work on finding out everything possible about this woman and they left no stone unturned.

It was discovered that Henry was adopted by Amy from a local animal rescue. That rescue was contacted by numerous people who were horrified by Amy’s behavior. We are happy to report that Amy no longer has custody of Henry.

Some positivity out of this. pic.twitter.com/qHA5oF72fA — 𝓌𝒷 ~ (@sweetbee_xo) May 26, 2020

In Marc Lamont Hill’s IG post you might have noticed that Amy was an employee of Franklin Templeton investment firm. We say “was” because Amy might not have that job for much longer as her employer had to issue a statement after people blew up their Twitter feed with complaints about their racist employee.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

We couldn’t be happier. FDB. Here’s what Christian told NBCNY about the incident and the subsequent backlash that Amy is receiving:

“I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I’m not going to feed into this,” he said. “We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that,”

Amy tried to offer this weak-a$$ apology:

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she said in a phone call. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.” “When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury,” she continued.

Yes, you yoga-matted mayo jar, the police are a threat to Black people and other people of color. Just ask Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and-…oh, yeah, you can’t ask them because cops killed them.