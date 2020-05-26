White Timb Energy: Jagged Edge & 112’s Ciroc-Splashed Verzuz Battle Sends R&B Twitter Into A TIZZY

Last night’s static-splattered Verzuz battle between Durag&B legends Jagged Edge and 1/2 of 112 (56???) was a nostalgia-fueled experience filled with matching denim (or lenin) melodies that entertained 200K industry tastemakers, cultural curators, fans and brands who enjoyed yet another unforgettable night in Black music.

This comes just a day after legendary Dancehall ICONS Beenie Man & Bounty Killer blessed a massive international audience (headlined by Rihanna) with easily the best Verzuz spectacle of the entire series.

What they didn’t do, though, is take us back to the golden era of Hip-Hop/Soul where Jagged Edge and 112 dominated the charts for nearly two decades with an enviable level of star power (and sex appeal) that continue to define their legacy to this very day.

They asked if the sound is working…Teddy Riley had the audacity to give the thumbs up “👍🏾” 😂 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/hxCVTpvVwU — Digital Quarterback (@cavaughn) May 26, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Jagged Edge & 112’s Ciroc-splashed Verzuz battle on the flip.