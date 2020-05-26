Almost SZA SZN? SZA Talks About Dropping A ‘Music Dump’ Of Unreleased Songs From The Last 6 Years

It’s been almost exactly 3 years since SZA dropped her debut studio album, Ctrl, and ever since, fans have been begging for her to drop another project. While it doesn’t seem like a full-length album is coming anytime soon, she did tease fans with the idea of a “music dump,” similar to what her TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar did with Untitled Unmastered.

On Monday, the songstress took to Twitter to ask her followers about the concept of dropping a bunch of unreleased tracks through what she refers to as a “music dump.”

“So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone?,” she asked. “Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me.”

So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it ? Asking for me 🤔 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Through further conversations with fans, she reveals that this project would consist of about 20 songs and contains scrapped music from over the course of the last 6 years.

Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years https://t.co/G5xdcLx2lI — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

SZA went on to further enlist the help of her loyal fanbase by asking them to drop suggestions of what they want to hear on this ‘music dump,’ promising to search her harddrive for the snippets later today.

Okay dead ass THIS IS NOW A COLLECTIVE EFFORT EVERYONE IF U HAVE A SNIPPET IN MIND PLACE IT IN THIS THREAD I DONT REMEMBER ALL OF THEM SO GATHER WHAT U WANT AND ILL SEARCH THE HARDDRIVE TODAY:👇🏾 https://t.co/Jw2irsDxKl — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

In the midst of this conversation, the singer also answered a follower wondering where the deluxe edition of Ctrl went, writing, “It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore. started something new.. i was wrong lol“

It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore 😩 started something new 🤷🏾‍♀️ .. i was wrong lol https://t.co/ZuEmokFs5p — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Plus, she’s planning on donating proceeds from the whole thing to charity.

Def tryna sell it for charity .. too many ppl hurting to make a dollar rn https://t.co/YcU7yXGr09 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

This is SZA we’re talking about, so it might be a while before we see this collection of formerly scrapped music–but hey, keeping hope alive is the least we could do.