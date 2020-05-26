A Lil’ Positivity: Waka Flocka Says He’s Dedicating His Life To Suicide Prevention & Mental Health

According to a recent announcement from Waka Flocka, he’s decided to dedicate his life to two extremely important causes that go hand in hand: suicide prevention and mental health.

The rapper and reality star made the declaration on Monday night, letting fans know they’re “not alone” because “Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now.”

I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!! Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!! — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) May 26, 2020

It seems like those plans are still in the works as of now, because beside this one tweet, Waka didn’t elaborate on how he’d be dedicating his life to these causes. With that being said, mental health is nothing new to the rapper, who has dealt with some trauma of his own throughout his lifetime.

I 2017, Flocka appeared on VICELAND’s The Therapist, where he spoke with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh about how he coped with the loss of his two brothers.

“The only way I could get through it, I had to stay high,” he revealed on the show. “So I’m like ‘F*** it, I’m gonna get high. I’m gonna pop me some pills. That’s how I’mma do it.’ That was my therapy. That was my addiction, [it] was pills.”

Obviously, that’s not the healthiest way to cope with tragedies, so here’s to hoping Waka’s newfound dedication to mental health drives others down a better path.