For The Seniors: Chloe x Halle Got All Dolled Up To Perform For MTV’s Prom-Athon [Video]

Chloe x Halle are on top of the world right now, and with so many other folks around the world going through a hard time, they’re doing their part to ensure they can bring happiness to as many people as possible.

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of their upcoming album, Ungodly Hour, which the sister duo announced just a few weeks back. The album cover shows them both donning some latex little black dresses and a pair of silver angel wings and is set to hit shelves on June 5th, giving all of us something to look forward to as we *hopefully* keep our azzes inside and wait for more promising COVID-19 developments.

As we wait for new music, Chloe x Halle decided to give this year’s graduating seniors something to smile about, giving them a special performance of their latest single, “Do It.” Throughout the quarantine, these two have been showing off their singing chops by covering songs from some of our faves, including some beautiful renditions of both Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix along with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. Now, we get to see the sisters performing some new material of their own for MTV’s Prom-Athon.

Check out the performance down below to see for yourself: