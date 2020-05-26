Florida Crazies: New Footage Reveals Miami Mother Pushing Autistic Son Into Canal In FIRST Murder Attempt Prior To Fake Kidnapping Blamed On Black Men [Video]

Florida never ceases to amaze us with their new levels of depravity and dereliction.

A Miami mother, 45-year-old Patricia Ripley, has been arrested and charged with the attempted and premeditated murder of her autistic nonverbal son Alejandro according to DailyMail. Alejandro’s body washed ashore in a Miami canal at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club on Friday after Patricia’s second attempt to murder her son was successful.

The first time she attempted to kill her progeny was earlier that same day at the Kendall Acres Condominium complex where she can be seen pushing the boy into the water and running away. Suffice to say, it’s a very disturbing watch.

In this instance, there were people around to help save Alejandro’s life but he could not communicate with them what had happened because he is nonverbal. Despicably, Patricia was so dedicated to her son’s death that she drove him to another canal that same day at the golf course and this time there was no one around to help.

What’s even crazier about this story is that Alejandro’s father, Patricia’s husband Aldo Ripley, sobbed uncontrollably while defending his wife against the accusations according to WSVN:

“The only thing I’ll say is that we love our life, we love Alejandro, and we don’t agree with whatever they say about my wife,” said Aldo. “It’s not real.”

Check out what else he had to say in the video below.

This lady is guilty AF. She needs to be put under the jail and if her husband is still gonna defend her after seeing that video then he can go with her.

To make matters worse, Patricia the trash bag initially tried to tell the cops that she was “ambushed” by two Black men asking for drugs, her cell phone, and Alejandro.

Really? Robbers came up to you demanding drugs and your son? So they were supposed to be crackhead kidnappers? SMFH.