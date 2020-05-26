All Jokes Aside: Kevin Hart Talks His Near Fatal Car Accident, Recovery & More With Joe Rogan [Video]

Last week, Joe Rogan announced a historic Spotify deal that will have him deliver his audio and video version of his podcast to the platform in exchange for big bucks. While the content will be available on Spotify for free, Joe is rumored to be taking home around $100 million a year for the deal. The most surprising part is the arrangement, though, is that it’s only a licensing deal and Spotify will not own any of the content it will stream for the duration of the deal.

What better way to celebrate the milestone than to bring back perhaps his best podcast guest to date, Kevin Hart. Exactly one year ago, Joe Rogan and the comedian sat down for a podcast episode which brought together his normal fan base and fans of Kevin who usually wouldn’t listen to Joe. The two delivered an inspiring masterpiece of open conversation that many called the podcast of the year for 2019. Since then, a lot has happened for Joe, Kevin, and in the world in general. Kevin was notoriously involved in an almost fatal car accident which he hasn’t really opened up on the severity of until now.

Kevin tells Joe the situation was more serious than many thought and admits at one point, he couldn’t even wipe his own azz. He also admits all the things he worried about afterward, plus all of the events that made him realize that his family is what’s most important.

During the podcast, the duo also discusses Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary, Kevin talks about introducing himself to Jeff Bezos against the advice of his peers, social media, Dave Chappelle, and much more. You can catch the entire episode below.