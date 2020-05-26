Talcum X? W.E.B. DeFraud? Meager Evers? Shaun King EXPOSED AGAIN For Scammy, Money-Grabbing Shenanigans; Receipts And Cancelations Abound

We saw the groundhog’s shadow this year which means that we get another annual article exposing Shaun King as a fraud and scammer. This one came via the good folks at The Daily Beast who have been following King’s money and issues for months, now. The article notes that his startup The North Star is full of shady layoffs, faulty subscriber practices and inconsistencies with number of supporters.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here is one tasty tidbit:

According to the auditors he selected to go through his finances, King received “absolutely no compensation, directly or indirectly, from the tens of millions of dollars that he has helped to raise for families in crisis during this five year period of our review,” with the exception of “a modest income of $4,166 per month” from his work with Real Justice PAC. They also write that they “reviewed Shaun’s full tax returns filed jointly with his spouse” for a time period including 2013—though tax filings for that year are inexplicably omitted from their report. But an IRS filing from that same year for HopeMob, the crowdfunding site that King established in 2012, shows that he was paid more than $160,000 for tax year 2013 as CEO of the organization, nearly 40 percent of the funds it raised that year. King did not respond to questions about the discrepancy between IRS documents and his previous statement that he was paid that money “over a period of a few years.”

We had to say we told you so, but we did.

This has brought up a whole lot of other old accusations

