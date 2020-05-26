For Your Viewing Pleasure: Peep Lil Yachty’s New Visual For “Split / Whole Time” [Video]

Lil Yachty dropped a new music video today for his latest single, “Split / Whole Time.”

The visual is split into two separate sections, which correspond with the names of the track. For the first part, the Atlanta rapper plays with the “Split” theme by having the screen cut into three different sections. Each of the separate panels flashes different angles of Yachty and his friends completely taking over a parking lot. At certain times throughout the video, all three panels would align to make one whole picture.

Included in this big group of people is Playboi Carti, who can be seen sitting in his red Ferrari or standing beside Yachty in the visual as he raps to the camera.

In the video’s transition over to the “Whole Time” portion of the track, Lil Yachty and his friends take take their talents to an indoor trampoline playground. The Atlanta native shows off his jewelry as he strips down to an undershirt and sweat pants in order to play dodge ball. Druski, Demetrius Harmon, and more celebs were in the building to play games with Yachty.

Check out the video for “Split / Whole Time” for yourself down below: