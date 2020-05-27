So Sad: Teen Sister To Reality Star Betty Idol Murdered By “Boyfriend” At Party In Miami

Former ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ and ‘Cartel Crew’ star Betty Idol aka Salomé, has had her heart shattered after it’s been reported that her 17-year-old sister, Giselle Rengifo, was murdered at a party while friends gathered at a Miami AirBnB. The teen was reportedly shot in the head.

The incident occurred last week and is being reported as an “accident” in the local news, but Betty Idol doesn’t believe it was a mistake.

According to Miami Herald, police found the 17-year-old Giselle dead on the floor with a gunshot wound. Clearly visible to police, they said, was a black handgun and a magazine that had been placed on a desk near the entrance. The suspected killer, someone her sister confirms she was dating, Michael McGowan, 17, who now faces a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon. His arrest affidavit says he admitted to the shooting and four other witnesses there corroborate that it was ‘accidental.’

Salomé is calling the loss of her teen sister a ‘living nightmare.’ She’s pleading with anyone with evidence to come forward, suggesting she doesn’t believe that Giselle being shot in the head was an accident at all.

This is not manslaughter this is CAPITAL MURDER! Then they’re trying to call it an ACCIDENT! He told us that “the 4 kids that were there” are saying it was an accident”. My mom went to the police station and she was screaming looking for my sister. She saw the kids and she saw the ONE Friend my mom recognized and the girl told her it was an accident and that she’s sorry. We’ve been calling the police station trying to find my sisters body since Monday night. They didn’t tell us till yesterday. My aunt went to look at my sisters body because we’re not in a good head space & I don’t think it’s a good idea to see her with a bullet in her head and have that memory haunting us for the rest of our lives so my aunt and 2 cousins went. They told us that my sisters face was swollen like a balloon. She has a black eye & it looks like she was shot from the back of her head. THE POLICE AREN’T TELLING US ANYTHING. This happened on Monday and they just made an article YESTERDAY. Im getting texts yesterday telling me that the killer is getting bail & he’s sister was bragging on live disrespecting my lil sister. There are people saying there is another side to this story and I’m going to find out THE TRUTH & make sure my sister gets #JUSTICE! Please help me spread this 🙏🏽 #gigibratz

So far, charges have not been updated. Giselle’s killer still remains in custody.

May she rest in peace.