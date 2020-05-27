Crazy Bish Caucasians: Bay Area Bigot En Blanc Arrested For Harassing Asian Families With Handwritten Hate

Another day another malevolent jar of mayo wreaking havoc on Americans who are superior to them in every way imaginable.

The latest bad-actor-in-Birkenstocks is 52-year-old Nancy Arechiga. According to NBCNews, Nancy was seen traipsing around the San Leandro neighborhood of Heron Bay passing out little handwritten notes at the homes of Asian families containing “insensitive messages towards minorities”. What exactly did those messages say? Well, here’s a taste of the hate:

“If you are a woman or man and was born in other country, return, go back to your land immediately, fast, with urgency,” the note said. It ended with “One American, white, brave, that serves the Nation or USA is going to live here.”

Right. Nancy’s dumba$$ was caught because one of the homes she attacked had video and still photos from the doorbell camera. Nancy was easily identifiable and police had no trouble finding her, cuffing her, and charging her with an investigation of committing a hate crime. That’s a charge we weren’t familiar with but as long as the b!t¢h was charged we’ll roll with it. It is likely that Nancy is using the COVID-19 crisis to rationalize the irrational and ironically she was able to walk out of jail paying no bail because misdemeanors have had bail furloughed in order to keep criminals socially distant.

Funny how that works.

Cops are also looking into a note reading “no Asians allowed, leave immediately” that was found on a local walking trail recently. Sounds like Nancy’s handiwork if you ask us.

FDB!