Lori Harvey Blessed Us With Another ELITE Thirst Trap
Lori Harvey Blessed Us With A Crumb Of Spectacular Side Boob In Yet Another ELITE Thirst Trap
- By alexbossip
1 of 5
❯
❮
Benevolent baddie Lori Harvey was back at it again with her essential shenanigans–this time, blessing us lowly peasants, lessers and poors with a crumb of spectacular side boob in yet another ELITE thirst trap that immediately sent Instagram spiraling into heart-eye hysteria.
At no point during this pandemic has she removed her pretty foot from our necks as the true MVP (along with Draya, DJ Duffey, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie) who continues to distract us from the world getting crazier by the hour.
Hit the flip for Queen Lori’s latest spectacular thirst trap and some Twitter chatter on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.