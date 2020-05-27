Woah: Lil Baby Reignites Beautifully Toxic Whatevership With Bangin’ Baby Mama Jayda Cheaves, Stirs Up Spicy Chitter-Chatter

Lil Baby Reignites Toxic Relationship With Baby Mama Jayda Cheaves
Rap star Lil Baby can’t seem to shake bangin’ baby mama Jayda Cheaves who posted them looking very much booed up on their Memorial Day weekend baecation that–you guessed it–set off another wave of spicy chatter across social media.
Now, if you’ve been following their toxic love story you know this could already be over before it actually re-starts (AGAIN) at a messy time in Rap where baby mamas are stars with their own movements and fans.
At this point, it’s clear Jayda LOVES her some Baby who rarely returns that energy in public while also entertaining other women as one of the hottest occasionally booed up rappers in the game today.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Lil Baby & Jayda reigniting their toxic baeship on the flip.
