Woah: Lil Baby Reignites Beautifully Toxic Whatevership With Bangin’ Baby Mama Jayda Cheaves, Stirs Up Spicy Chitter-Chatter

Don’t let these girls fool you jayda, half them would take their rich baby daddy back if they had one too https://t.co/LvZiJpgpFc — Eva🌸 (@evamuraga) May 26, 2020

Rap star Lil Baby can’t seem to shake bangin’ baby mama Jayda Cheaves who posted them looking very much booed up on their Memorial Day weekend baecation that–you guessed it–set off another wave of spicy chatter across social media.

Now, if you’ve been following their toxic love story you know this could already be over before it actually re-starts (AGAIN) at a messy time in Rap where baby mamas are stars with their own movements and fans.

At this point, it’s clear Jayda LOVES her some Baby who rarely returns that energy in public while also entertaining other women as one of the hottest occasionally booed up rappers in the game today.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Lil Baby & Jayda reigniting their toxic baeship on the flip.