“Red Table Talk” Tackles Colorism, Jada’s Mom Shockingly Says She Doesn’t Consider Herself Fair Skinned [VIDEO]

“Red Table Talk” is continuing to discuss the important issues. An episode titled, “Colorism: Why Black People Discriminate Against Each Other” airs today at 9am PT / 12pm ET. For this special episode, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris), and Willow Smith tackle colorism, a rarely talked about form of discrimination that continues to divide the Black community. The show actually does an excellent job of explaining how this hateful bias entered into Black culture years ago. Viewers also get the opportunity to meet Jada’s lifelong friend Mia and her daughter Madison, who reveal how they’ve been targets of bias themselves. Colorism expert Chika Okoro joins the panel as well as a woman named Stacey Summers who admits to bleaching her skin for years. It’s really eye opening stuff.

Check out a clip below:

We really think “Red Table Talk” did a great job in a very short amount of time. They covered the way society has uplifted black people with lighter skin, showed the difference in the pay scale for lighter skinned people, discussed how men and women encounter colorism when dating, talked about the history — not just since slavery but even in ancient Egypt. They showed clips of testing that show the way kids have been brainwashed to devalue their own skin color. They also talk about biases in their families. It was really interesting to us that Jada’s mom Adrienne doesn’t identify as light skin or fair skin. Jada also said some interesting things about how her family tried to instill in her that she was black and that her multi-cultural background didn’t make her any less so.

