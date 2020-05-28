All That Seeds: Kel Mitchell & Wife Announce They’re Having Another Baby With The Cutest TikTok EVER

Congratulation to All That alum Kel Mitchell, he’s having another baby!

Earlier this week, the actor announced that he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together with an epic pregnancy reveal. the couple put their spin on the viral “Wipe It Down” Challenge.

Kel kicked off the TikTok video by wiping down his bathroom mirror to the song “Wipe It Down.” Asia Lee then appears, proudly poking out her growing baby bump, surprising followers.

An exciting sweet part of the video was that the parents were rocking matching outfits. Kel wore t-shirt that read, “This dad is going to be a daddy again,” and his wife wore a t-shirt that said, “Mom is going to be a mommy again.” Their daughter Wisdom, 2, also made an adorable cameo and donned a “big sister” t-shirt as well.

As for the sex of the baby? You’ll have watch all the way to the end to see! Hit play.

Congratulations to the Mitchells!