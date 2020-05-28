Kendall Jenner’s Dumb A$$ Pepsi Commercial Is Getting Re-Dragged In Light Of The Minneapolis Protests

Remember years ago before the pandemic, when the world was much simpler? Remember when we could solve rioting and racial unrest with a Pepsi? We don’t either. But remember Kendall Jenner certainly trying.

So here’sthe story: a few years ago Kendall Jenner had a Pepsi commercial that came out at the heart of racial unrest and Black Lives Matter movements shaking the country. The commercial depicted her solving everything by handing someone a Pepsi. It has become an iconic disaster in marketing and tone-deafness. Just…look.

It’s time to end racism again y’all pic.twitter.com/oTqkMK7iTw — I’LL SLAP YO AZZ JUS CUZ OF SLAVERY (@WhattUpJT) May 27, 2020

Now as there are more protests and unrest, people are remembering how trash her commercial was and also dragging her for her meaningless response to everything happening in Minnesota.

Hit the flip and see it all playing out.