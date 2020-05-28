Congrats, Mom! ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Adopts A Baby Girl

Miss Quad is a mom! The “Married to Medicine” star announced this week that she’s adopted a beautiful baby girl named Ari.

“It is exciting news, and there are so many moving pieces. My mom and I are extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village,” the new mom told The Daily Dish in a statement. “She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life.”

Quad also shared that she’s getting ready to meet little Ari for the first time.

“I am headed to Memphis this week and I cannot wait to meet her. There’s so much happening so fast! I’ve been in the process of looking for a new home, and now it has a completely different meaning,” she shared. “I’m eager and anxious, as my family means so much to me. We thank you in advance for all of your prayers and well wishes.”

Quad’s big baby news comes after “Married To Medicine” fans saw her decide not to expand her family with her then-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford. According to Quad, she refused to bring a baby into their “tumultuous” marriage that ended last year with a divorce filing amid cheating and physical abuse allegations. She never said however that she didn’t want to have kids.

“I’ve had people blame me, and they’ve come up with their own solutions to why the divorce is happening,” Quad told ET Online. “‘Oh, she doesn’t want to have a baby. Quad is sterile, she can’t have a baby. She should’ve told him she didn’t want children, and she led him on to think that she did.’ This is what I hear!” “Why is all the blame in my lap?” she asks. “Us having a child was not something that we continuously talked about day in and day out … There were so many other issues that needed to be talked out before I could even think about having a child. And I wasn’t going to be selfish and do what society says we need to do to have the ‘perfect family’ if things were not right with us. That would’ve been me bringing a child into a home of strife and turmoil.”

Quad’s daughter weighed in at 8-pounds and Quad says she’s “super beautiful.”

Congrats Quad, we can’t wait to see your bundle of joy!