Are You Here For It?! Jamie Foxx Comes To Jimmy Fallon’s Defense Following Blackface ‘SNL’ Sketch Resurfacing

Jamie Foxx Comes To Jimmy Fallon's Defense Following Blackface Resurfacing
After being called out by fans across social media, Jimmy Fallon tweeted an apology for a 20-year-old Saturday Night Live sketch in which he used blackface to impersonate Chris Rock. It wasn’t the first time this exact clip has resurfaced, but this time around, the sketch was scrubbed from NBC’s viewing platforms and made enough noise to catch Jimmy’s attention.
The day after his apology, Jamie Foxx spoke out in defense of Fallon in the comments of an Instagram post about the incident by E! News.
The post stated that “Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash after a video of him doing blackface for an SNL sketch in 2000 surfaced online.” Foxx went out of his way to defend his fellow comedian, with his reply then being screenshot by The Shade Room.
“He was doing an impression of Chris Rock,” Jamie Foxx wrote. “It wasn’t blackface. We comedians. I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. On a show called Living Color we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry … #changecourse.”
