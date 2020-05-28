Truth Is, We’re Tired: Here’s What Happened When Ice Cube Canceled His “Good Morning AmeriKKKa” Appearance

We’re living in trying times that are steadily growing worse amid the stomach-turning murder of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police that sparked widespread outrage while fueling fiery riots across the city.

So much so, that Ice Cube skipped his appearance on “Good Morning America” (to presumably promote his upcoming film with Tracee Ellis Roos “The High Note”) in a bold move that marked the first non-violent protest by a respected celebrity since Floyd’s tragic death.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” he tweeted.

Naturally, Cube’s decision stirred up a flurry of mixed reactions across the internet at a horrific time in America where Karens and killer kkkops terrorize Black folks on the daily.

