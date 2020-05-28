WELP: Kenya Confirms NeNe’s Alleged Secret Side Dude Allegations ‘So Many People Knew!’

Kenya Moore is helping spread those rumors that NeNe Leakes is cheating on her husband. As previously reported rumors are circulating that NeNe’s been seeing a man named Rodney White for yeaaaars and has been openly spotted with him.

Sources told Page Six they spotted NeNe and White having dinner at Bâoli in Miami in early January 2019 while Leakes’ husband Gregg, 65, was battling stage 3 colon cancer in Atlanta. The sources said that NeNe was openly “kissing, cuddling and sitting on the lap” of the “tall, handsome black man” that she’s been allegedly seeing since 2017.

Not only that there were allegations that several of NeNe’s castmates are aware of her relationship with the Maryland-based man—but kept it quiet.

“Marlo [Hampton] knows who this man is. Cynthia [Bailey] knows who this man is. Eva [Marcille] has seen them together,” the source alleged.

According to Kenya Moore that’s absolutely right—“so many people knew” about NeNe’s alleged affair.

“So many of us [housewives] knew that she was out with this man constantly being affectionate, and we knew what she was doing on the side,” Moore told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 26, about her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar.

Kenya said with that in mind, there’s NO WAY that she’ll ever take marriage advice from NeNe because her behavior is nothing she’d want to “emulate.”

“For me it’s like if you’re so comfortable being out in public with someone and kissing them and being just inappropriate — you’re a married woman — so for me, there was nothing that she could tell me about a marriage, because your own behavior with your own husband is not something that I would want to emulate at any point in time during my marriage,” Moore explained.

WELP!

US Weekly added that a source told them exclusively that NeNe and Rodney are in fact seeing each other.

NeNe’s since clapped back with an official statement—even though she’s noticeably silent on social media.

Hit the flip for that.