‘I Want All The Smoke’: Nate Robinson Challenges Youtuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul To A Fight [Video]

Former NBA star Nate Robinson wants to be the next opponent for Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The baller told TMZ Sports this week that he’s 100% serious about wanting to get into the ring with the internet superstar. Apparently, he’s been following Jake’s recent antics very closely, and he says he’s sick of hearing the 23-year-old calling out weak opponents like a “bully.” So, since Nate has been training like crazy lately, he’s offering his services for a match against Paul.

“I want all the smoke. I’m a top tier athlete,” Nate told the publication. “I’m putting my everything on the line for [Jake]. Let’s get it done. It’s that simple.”

Robinson goes on to say that says it would be the greatest accomplishment of Paul’s career if the he came out of a fight with him with the W, though he pointed out he’s eyeing some all-time greats to help keep that from happening.

“If I get trained with somebody like a Tyson, Mayweather, Crawford, Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance.”

Jake Paul already has 2 wins under his belt–giving him a perfect record so far–but Robinson is determined to be the first to hand the Youtuber an L.

“Listen, I’m not gonna be talking and yapping, bro. Jake, just sign the papers and let’s get it poppin’! I’mma let you do all the talking and I’ll do all the training and then I’mma let my hands do the talking…I feel like myself, as being one of the greatest athletes on the planet, it’s not going to be no easy walk, bro. I hope you’re ready. Just be ready, ’cause I’ma be ready.”

Check out what Nate had to say down below:

