MAFS Sweeties Ashley & Anthony Talk ‘Couples Cam’ & Quarantine ‘We’re Getting On Each Other’s Nerves’ (Exclusive)

Two sugary-sweet spouses from “Married At First Sight” are still going strong—despite the quarantine. Chicago couple Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta melted hearts on season 5 of MAFS with their near-perfect pairing. The couple had instant chemistry and although Anthony was at first apprehensive about Ashley’s immediate want to expand their family, they made it through the experiment and have a 1-year-old, Mila Rose.

Now almost four years in, the couple’s back on TV screens for “Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam” and giving viewers an exclusive look into their lives.

BOSSIP recently spoke with these fan favorites about marriage, their thoughts on MAFS’ other successful couples, and life in quarantine.

What is it like quarantining at home with your spouse? Especially as parents.

At first it was really great to spend the extra quality time together as a family but now we are starting to get on each other’s nerves a little bit. Being with Mila like this has been great because we’re not missing any milestones and we can both teach her so much. It’s definitely our silver lining.

So funny watching the other #MarriedAtFirstSight couples and what they are talking about and doing during quarantine. #CouplesCam pic.twitter.com/R7cqnyNS0j — Anthony D'Amico (@Anthony_MAFS) May 28, 2020

Do you keep up with any of the other couples from season 5?

What couples? No one else stayed together! Lol We do talk to Sheila and Danielle. Cody is in Anthony’s fantasy football league (he won last year…Anthony is a little salty about it!)

If there was a MAFS season where you HAD to swap a spouse for a day, who would you pick and why? 👀

I would pick Doug because I think he is the most like Anthony. He is a very hands-on Dad and their relationship seems to be pretty 50/50 likes ours. Anthony would pick Cortney because he says she seems like a “blast in a glass.”

Who was your favorite couple from season 10? Were you surprised that they stayed together or broke up?

Our favorite couple from season 10 is Jess and Austin. We aren’t surprised they stayed together because they were a perfect match! It felt like they were the only couple to make it work from the wedding day, on!

Which season 10 couple did you immediately see red flags for?

Meka and Michael started off on the wrong foot real quick. They probably should have just gotten a divorce after the honey moon.

Anthony, your Zach impression is spot on—do you know if he’s seen it?

Yes, he has seen it. I reached out to him about it after. I wanted to make sure he knew it was all in good fun and he definitely laughed about it. We have to be able to make fun ourselves to survive this thing.

It’s nice to see the fruits of my workout routine finally paying off..A big thanks to Zach for showing me the way! 🤪Check out my new body tonight on Couples Couch. 8/7c on @lifetimetv #couplescouch pic.twitter.com/26tWt7DHS3 — Anthony D'Amico (@Anthony_MAFS) March 26, 2020

What do you want viewers to learn about you on Couples Cam?

We are just a normal married couple and this crazy pandemic has significantly affected us just like everyone else.

Luckily for you, you can delve even deeper into Ashely and Anthony’s love story when Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. These two are one of eight successful MAFS couples giving viewers insight into their marriage in a self-shot program.

The others featured include (our recent reality recap guests) Deonna and Greg, Jamie and Beth, Jephte and Shawniece, Jamie and Doug, Stephanie and AJ, Kristine and Keith, Danielle and Bobby and MAFS’ latest success story, Austin and Jessica.

Will YOU be watching???