That’s A Spicy Beat, Y’all: Freddie Gibbs And Alchemist Announce New Project ‘Alfredo’ Featuring Rick Ross, Tyler The Creator & More

Two of hip-hop’s biggest names, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist, have joined forces once again to deliver their latest collaboration, Alfredo.

Before its even released, fans are already excited over how loaded with features the new project looks, with the tracklist showing some assistance from Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. Gibbs also has fans wondering about a song called, “Scottie Beam,” which seems to be about the radio and TV personality.

Freddie himself hopped onto Twitter on Thursday to announce the news of the upcoming project with some spaghetti emojis, which really drives home how wild it is that we don’t have an emoji for fettuccine alfredo. Maybe this release will get Apple to come around.

Tomorrow at 9 am pst/12 pm est ⁣

— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) May 27, 2020

Along with the news of the album, they paid also dropped a new song called “1985” with an accompanying video. They also release some Alfredo-themed merchandise, really leaning into the name of the album with shirts, sweatshirts, and hats featuring pictures of pasta and a presumably-fake number for food delivery.

This project isn’t the first time Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs have worked with one another, coming together on Gibbs and Curren$y’s project Fetti back in 2018.

Alfredo will hit streaming services on Thursday at midnight.