“There Is Still Black On Black Violence”: Shameik Moore’s Soft Shoe Sentiments Are Getting Him Miles Morales Mollywhopped Across The Internet

Shameik Moore has been one of the beloved actors we have. He played The Raekwon in the Wu Tang series but he also is the voice of Miles Morales. He could do no wrong.

However, in times like these when protests are raging across the country, there’s always one celebrity who puts his foot in his mouth. Today that celebrity is Shameik.

He went on a rant about Black people needing to listen to police and “BLACK ON BLACK CRIME” and…man.

See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear… we need to learn how to deal with police… and or racism… because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix. https://t.co/xEZ1SdgSUx — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1… there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed… and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation … — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile….. We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments? No one asked for my opinion but it’s 2020 not 1945… meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations. I’m pro LIFE… but I’m obviously black so don’t mis understand what I’m saying. Black lives shouldn’t be taken so heartlessly. I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it… there are no results… that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity.

1 of 3 pic.twitter.com/Iv18OXEr0M — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

He tried to even drop a video defending himself and that didn’t help at all.

Hit the flip to see the way he got manhandled on these here internets.